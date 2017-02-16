BRIEF-Constellation Brands Inc says has purchased Schrader Cellars' iconic wines
Feb 16 Community Health Systems Inc
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest eight hospitals - three in Florida, three in Ohio and two in Pennsylvania
* Community Health Systems Inc - company will apply proceeds of transaction to pay down debt
* Community Health Systems Inc - agreement to sell eight hospitals and their associated assets to subsidiaries of Steward Health Care LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Jana Partners, the hedge fund that Whole Foods Market Inc Chief Executive John Mackey lambasted as "greedy bastards," stands to make roughly $300 million from the sale of the grocery chain to Amazon.com Inc .
