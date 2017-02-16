BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 16 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp :
* Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $300 million of medium-term notes
* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp - agreed to sell $300 million aggregate principal amount of medium-term notes, series 5 due February 22, 2024
* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp - notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.315 pct per annum, payable semi-annually
* Brookfield infrastructure - intends to use net proceeds from sale of notes to partially refinance indebtedness that will mature in Oct 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
(Adds details on dollar, euro, sterling contracts, table, analyst comment, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous w