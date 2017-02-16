Feb 16 Timkensteel Corp :
* TimkenSteel announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016
results
* Q4 loss per share $1.52
* Q4 sales $214.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* TimkenSteel -net impact of mark-to-market adjustment in Q4
and full year was a net loss of $53.1 million and $49.6 million
respectively, primarily due to lower interest rates
* TimkenSteel - qtrly ship tons were approximately 193,000,
an increase of 10.1 percent over q4 of 2015 and 8.6 percent
sequentially
* TimkenSteel sees 2017 capital spending is projected to be
$40 million
* TimkenSteel says expect 2017 to be a better year,
starting off with projected sales in Q1 that are higher than
typical seasonality
* TimkenSteel - first-quarter 2017 net income is projected
to be between $2 million and $12 million
* TimkenSteel says melt utilization was 50 percent for
quarter, compared with 41 percent in fourth-quarter 2015 and 44
percent in third-quarter 2016
* TimkenSteel - first-quarter 2017 melt utilization is
expected to increase from 50 percent to about 70 percent
* For Q1 2017, shipments expected to be about 70,000 to
80,000 tons higher than Q4 2016
* TimkenSteel - shipments of billets to tube makers
projected to be about 50,000 tons for Q1 2017
* TimkenSteel - first-quarter ebitda is projected to be
between $25 million and $35 million
* TimkenSteel - "weak market dynamics in 2016 and aggressive
competitive positioning influenced annual price agreements"
