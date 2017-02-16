Feb 16 West Fraser Timber Co Ltd :
* West Fraser announces 2016 annual and fourth quarter
results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$1.28
* Q4 earnings per share C$1.01
* Q4 sales C$1.107 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view C$1.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* West Fraser Timber - U.S. Department Of Commerce initiated
investigation, expected to make preliminary determination
regarding countervailing duties in April 2017
* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - U.S. Department of commerce
expected to make a preliminary determination in june 2017 for
anti-dumping duties
* West Fraser Timber - co has been chosen by U.S. Department
Of Commerce as a "mandatory respondent" to both countervailing
and anti-dumping investigations
* West Fraser - "we categorically deny U.S. allegations of
subsidies and dumping"
