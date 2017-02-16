BRIEF-CME raises NYMEX palladium futures margins by 22 pct
* CME raises Palladium Futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 22.2 percent to $6,050 per contract from $4,950
Feb 16 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd :
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited: financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says book value per basic share at december 31, 2016 was $367.40 compared to $403.01 at December 31, 2015
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says qtrly net loss per diluted share $30.77
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd qtrly gross premiums written $2,244.1 million versus $2,202.4 million
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd qtrly net premiums written $1,954.6 million versus $1,910.5 million
* Fairfax Financial -FY net losses on investments of $1,204 million were primarily as a result of fundamental changes in U.S. in Q4
* Fairfax Financial - "consequently, we removed all our defensive equity index hedges and reduced duration of our bond portfolios to approximately one year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CME raises Palladium Futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 22.2 percent to $6,050 per contract from $4,950
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.