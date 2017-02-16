Wal-Mart to buy Bonobos for $310 mln
June 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million in cash.
Feb 16 Cboe Holdings Inc :
* CBOE Holdings' acquisition of Bats Global Markets expected to close February 28
* CBOE Holdings Inc - election deadline for Bats stockholders set for February 24
* Wal Mart to acquire Bonobos and appoint Andy Dunn to oversee exclusive consumer brands offered online
SAO PAULO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA has placed a bid for pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family has put it on the block after signing a plea deal in Brazil, a person directly involved in the deal said on Friday.