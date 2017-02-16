Feb 16 Yamana Gold Inc :
* Yamana Gold provides 2017-2019 outlook
* Yamana Gold Inc says foresees a hiatus in significant
expansionary capital spending after completion of Cerro Moro and
Barnat Extension at Canadian malartic in 2018
* Yamana Gold Inc says company is not expecting to begin
development of any major projects in next five years
* Yamana Gold Inc sees total silver production 4.7 million
oz for 2017
* Yamana Gold Inc sees 2017 total gold production 920,000 oz
* Yamana Gold Inc sees total copper production (chapada) for
2017 120 million lbs
* Yamana Gold Inc sees 2018 total gold production 1.03
million oz ; sees 2019 total gold production 1.10 million oz
