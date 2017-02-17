Feb 16 Superior Plus Corp :

* Superior Plus Corp announces 2016 annual and fourth quarter results

* Superior Plus Corp - 2017 financial outlook of AOCF per share has been confirmed at $1.45 to $1.75

* Superior Plus Corp says Q4 adjusted operating cash flow per share $0.48

* Qtrly revenue $583.1 million versus $546 million

* Superior Plus Corp says Q4 net loss from continuing operations per share $0.19