UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Zagg Inc:
* Zagg reports 2016 fourth quarter & full year results; provides 2017 outlook of $470 to $500 million in net sales
* Zagg reports 2016 fourth quarter & full year results; provides 2017 outlook of $470 to $500 million in net sales
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.08
* Q4 loss per share $0.15
* Q4 sales $114.9 million versus $78.6 million
* Q4 revenue view $122.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Zagg inc says Q4 gross profit was $29.9 million, or 26% of net sales, compared to $29.0 million, or 37% of net sales in 2015
* Zagg Inc says decrease in Q4 gross margin was due primarily to higher discounts and in-channel promotions on older mophie products during holiday season
* Zagg Inc sees 2017 gross margin in low to mid 30 percent range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources