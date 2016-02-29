February 29 (Reuters) -

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Announces $38.0 Million Bought Deal Financing And Reaffirms previously announced 2016 guidance

* Underwriters have agreed to purchase for resale to public 13 million common shares at an issue price of $2.92 per common share

* Net proceeds from offering will be used to initially reduce indebtedness