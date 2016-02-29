Feb 29 Artis Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Artis releases 2015 annual results: reports strong FFO per unit growth of 7.7%; FFO payout ratio improves to 72.5%

* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.38

* Qtrly AFFO per unit increased by 6.5% to $0.33

* Occupancy at December 31, 2015 was 92.7% compared to 94.6% at December 31, 2014