BRIEF-US Foods Holding expects net sales for Q1 2017 to be about $5.8 bln
* Says net sales for 13-week period ended april 1, 2017 are expected to be approximately $5.8 billion - sec filing
March 1 DTE Energy Co :
* DTE energy announces several senior executive appointments
* Steve Kurmas, president and chief operating officer (coo), is appointed vice chairman of DTE Energy
* Kurmas serves on board of directors of Detroit regional chamber of commerce and YMCA southeast Michigan
* Kurmas has announced plans to retire in 2017 after 38 years of service with company
* Says Jerry Norcia, president and coo of DTE electric and gas storage and pipelines, named COO for DTE Energy, succeeding Kurmas
* Trevor Lauer, senior vice president, distribution operations, is appointed president and COO, DTE Electric Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advance discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.