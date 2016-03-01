March 1 DTE Energy Co :

* DTE energy announces several senior executive appointments

* Steve Kurmas, president and chief operating officer (coo), is appointed vice chairman of DTE Energy

* Kurmas serves on board of directors of Detroit regional chamber of commerce and YMCA southeast Michigan

* Kurmas has announced plans to retire in 2017 after 38 years of service with company

* Says Jerry Norcia, president and coo of DTE electric and gas storage and pipelines, named COO for DTE Energy, succeeding Kurmas

* Trevor Lauer, senior vice president, distribution operations, is appointed president and COO, DTE Electric