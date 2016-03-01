BRIEF-US Foods Holding expects net sales for Q1 2017 to be about $5.8 bln
* Says net sales for 13-week period ended april 1, 2017 are expected to be approximately $5.8 billion - sec filing
March 1 Gilead Sciences
* U.S. Food And Drug Administration Approves Gilead's Second Taf-Based single tablet regimen odefsey (emtricitabine, rilpivirine, tenofovir alafenamide) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection
* U.S. Food and drug administration approves Gilead's second taf-based single tablet regimen Odefsey (emtricitabine, rilpivirine, tenofovir alafenamide) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection
* Odefsey has a boxed warning in its product label regarding risks of lactic acidosis/severe hepatomegaly with steatosis
* Odefsey has a boxed warning in its product label regarding risks of post treatment acute exacerbation of Hepatitis B Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says net sales for 13-week period ended april 1, 2017 are expected to be approximately $5.8 billion - sec filing
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advance discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.