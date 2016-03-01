Wal-Mart in advance talks to acquire men's fashion retailer Bonobos- Recode
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advance discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
March 1 Mbac Fertilizer Corp
* Could also extend maturity date of the portion of bridge loan due on Feb 29 to a later date as parties may mutually agree
* Mbac provides update on its strategic review process
* To extend maturity date of portion of bridge loan due Feb 29 to earlier of may 30 and termination of LOI regarding potential recapitalization
* Has agreed with investment fund to extend maturity date of portion of bridge loan due on February 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, April 14 The state of Rhode Island hired a senior Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive as chief investment officer to oversee its $7.9 billion pension fund, the state's Treasurer said in an email on Friday.