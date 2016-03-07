March 7 DBV Technologies SA :

* Announced on Sunday additional phase IIb trial results with Viaskin peanut presented at the 2016 AAAAI meeting continue to support treatment safety, efficacy and compliance

* Presented data supporting the favorable safety, efficacy and tolerability of Viaskin Peanut in peanut allergic patients

* There were no treatment-related serious adverse events observed during the trial nor use of epinephrine associated with treatment

* No trial participant drop-outs due to drug-related adverse events were reported

* DBV intends to explore additional Viaskin Peanut dose regimens in populations not included in the ongoing Phase III trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

