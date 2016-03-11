BRIEF-Rogers Communications sets quarterly dividend of C$0.48/shr
* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.48 per share
March 11 Jumei International Holding Ltd :
* Board formed special committee to consider non-binding "going private" proposal that board received on Feb. 17, 2016
* Jumei announces new director appointment and formation of independent special committee
* Board has formed a special committee consisting of two independent and disinterested directors
NEW YORK, April 18 The S&P 500 fell for the fourth time in five sessions on Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson following their quarterly results, while geopolitical tensions added to investor caution.