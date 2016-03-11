March 11 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc :

* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. reports 2015 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Q4 revenue rose 3.8 percent to $46.5 million

* Continue to see strong booking pace for 2016 with 85 percent of guest ticket revenues for 2016 financial year on books as of March 7, 2016

* Says will achieve 2016 financial projections which projected revenue of $217 million and adjusted EBITDA of $51 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $217 million

* Says amended its senior secured credit facility to add on a new $45.0 million senior secured incremental revolving credit facility

* Says financial and operational covenants, interest rates and maturity for term loan borrowings under credit facility remain unchanged

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: