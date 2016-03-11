BRIEF-Rogers Communications sets quarterly dividend of C$0.48/shr
* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.48 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 11 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc :
* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. reports 2015 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Q4 revenue rose 3.8 percent to $46.5 million
* Continue to see strong booking pace for 2016 with 85 percent of guest ticket revenues for 2016 financial year on books as of March 7, 2016
* Says will achieve 2016 financial projections which projected revenue of $217 million and adjusted EBITDA of $51 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $217 million
* Says amended its senior secured credit facility to add on a new $45.0 million senior secured incremental revolving credit facility
* Says financial and operational covenants, interest rates and maturity for term loan borrowings under credit facility remain unchanged
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.48 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 18 The S&P 500 fell for the fourth time in five sessions on Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson following their quarterly results, while geopolitical tensions added to investor caution.