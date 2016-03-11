BRIEF-Rogers Communications sets quarterly dividend of C$0.48/shr
* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.48 per share
March 11 W W Grainger Inc :
* Grainger reports February 2016 sales results
* Company daily sales increased 1 percent in february of 2016 versus february of 2015
* Company daily sales increased 1 percent in february of 2016 versus february of 2015

* Sales growth included a 4 percentage point contribution from Cromwell Group
NEW YORK, April 18 The S&P 500 fell for the fourth time in five sessions on Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson following their quarterly results, while geopolitical tensions added to investor caution.