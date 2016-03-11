BRIEF-Rogers Communications sets quarterly dividend of C$0.48/shr
* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.48 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 11 International Game Technology Plc:
* IGT signs 10+-year agreement with the North Carolina Education Lottery to provide a wide array of lottery technology and ongoing services
* Subsidiary IGT Global Solutions Corporation, has signed agreement with North Carolina Education Lottery
* Deal, with initial term of 10+ years from "go-live" on April 1, 2017 until June 30, 2027 , allows for 5-year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.48 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 18 The S&P 500 fell for the fourth time in five sessions on Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson following their quarterly results, while geopolitical tensions added to investor caution.