BRIEF-Rogers Communications sets quarterly dividend of C$0.48/shr
* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.48 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 11 Faro Technologies Inc :
* Announces resignation of Laura A. Murphy-Wolf as chief financial officer and appointment of Robert Seidel as vice president, finance and investor relations
* In interim, company's finance team will be jointly led by Robert Seidel and Janet D'Anjou
* Does not intend to appoint a new chief financial officer until a permanent chief executive officer has been appointed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 18 The S&P 500 fell for the fourth time in five sessions on Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson following their quarterly results, while geopolitical tensions added to investor caution.