BRIEF-Rogers Communications sets quarterly dividend of C$0.48/shr
* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.48 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 11 Ametek Inc:
* Ametek announces amended revolving credit facility
* To increase size of its existing facility from $700 million to $850 million
* Original facility, due to expire in December 2018, now has a maturity date of March 2021
* JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. is lead arranger and serves as administrative agent for eleven-bank syndicate
NEW YORK, April 18 The S&P 500 fell for the fourth time in five sessions on Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson following their quarterly results, while geopolitical tensions added to investor caution.