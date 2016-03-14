BRIEF-Gartner forecasts worldwide IT spending to rise 1.4 pct in 2017
* Worldwide IT spending is projected to total $3.5 trillion in 2017, a 1.4 percent increase from 2016
March 14 Lannett Company Inc :
* Lannett provides business update
* Says actions to generate synergies, streamline operations, improve efficiencies and significantly reduce costs are on track
* Says company is reviewing its sales projections for fiscal 2016
* As others in its industry have recently reported, it is experiencing unanticipated market softness
* Says factors impacting business include mild flu season, reduction in sales of generic tussionex product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Worldwide IT spending is projected to total $3.5 trillion in 2017, a 1.4 percent increase from 2016
* Kimberly-Clark to challenge verdict in MicroCool class action lawsuit