BRIEF-Gartner forecasts worldwide IT spending to rise 1.4 pct in 2017
* Worldwide IT spending is projected to total $3.5 trillion in 2017, a 1.4 percent increase from 2016
March 14 (Reuters) -
* La Quinta Holdings Inc announces $100 million share repurchase program
* La Quinta Holdings says authorization consists of an acceleration of remainder of $200 million share repurchase program that company previously announced
* Kimberly-Clark to challenge verdict in MicroCool class action lawsuit