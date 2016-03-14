BRIEF-Newell Brands announces agreement to sell fire starter and fire log business
* Newell Brands announces definitive agreement to sell fire starter and fire log business
March 14 Marriott International Inc :
* Will monitor development as it and Starwood continue to work toward closing of its transaction
* Marriott International reaffirms commitment to merge with Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide
April 10 Ski resorts operator Aspen Skiing Co LLC and private equity firm KSL Capital Partners LLC will buy Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc for about $1.5 billion, including debt, Intrawest said on Monday.