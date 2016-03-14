UPDATE 2-India's Flipkart raises $1.4 bln in high stakes battle with Amazon
* Flipkart to acquire eBay's India business (Updates to add more detail, Flipkart spokeswoman comment, context)
March 14 Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc :
* Commenced a search commenced a search to identify a chief financial officer and treasurer
* Xenia Hotels & Resorts announces senior management changes
* Says CFO Andrew Welch resigned
* Says CFO Andrew Welch resigned

* Appointed Joseph Johnson , senior vice president and chief accounting officer, as principal financial officer and treasurer
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct (Updates to open)