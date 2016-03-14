March 14 Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc :

* Commenced a search commenced a search to identify a chief financial officer and treasurer

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts announces senior management changes

* Says CFO Andrew Welch resigned

* Appointed Joseph Johnson , senior vice president and chief accounting officer, as principal financial officer and treasurer