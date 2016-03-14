March 14 Hertz Global Holdings Inc:

* To sell 203.5 million shares of CAR Inc stock to UCAR Technology Inc

* Hertz Global Holdings reaches agreement to sell shares of China's CAR Inc, extends commercial agreement between the two companies to 2023

* Hertz Global Holdings says deal, together with two other share sales in 2015, reduces Hertz ownership in CAR Inc to about 1.7 percent of CAR Inc's shares