UPDATE 2-India's Flipkart raises $1.4 bln in high stakes battle with Amazon
* Flipkart to acquire eBay's India business (Updates to add more detail, Flipkart spokeswoman comment, context)
March 14 A Schulman Inc Says "Long
* A. Schulman Revises Full-Year Fiscal 2016 Adjusted Earnings Guidance
* A. Schulman Inc says previously disclosed Lucent quality matter had a negative financial impact on guidance
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lowers FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $2.40 to $2.45
* "extremely disappointed" with preliminary view of Q2 results which is expected to yield adjusted earnings of about $0.25 to $0.30 per share
* In both Citadel and legacy businesses experienced weakness driven by lower oil price environment
* A. Schulman Inc says anticipate financial impact from Lucent to continue into second half
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* A. Schulman Inc Says "long term value of Citadel acquisition remains intact" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
