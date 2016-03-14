March 14 Microchip Technology Inc :
* Microchip Technology announces receipt of antitrust
clearance in U.S. and Germany for its acquisition of Atmel
* Korea Fair Trade Commission continues to review
transaction, and Microchip anticipates receiving approval from
KFTC
* Says special meeting of Atmel stockholder to consider
approval of merger is scheduled for Friday, April 1, 2016
* Says transaction is currently undergoing review from
french ministry regarding certain French ISS and defense
business matters
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: