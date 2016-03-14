BRIEF-Travelers Companies offers customers cybersecurity services from Symantec
* Making pre-breach cybersecurity services from Symantec Corp. available to eligible Travelers cyber policyholders
March 14 Delta Air Lines Inc:
* Delta to begin daily service between Los Angeles and Beijing
* To begin daily nonstop service between Los Angeles International airport and Beijing Capital International airport on Dec. 16, 2016
* Combined with its hubs in Seattle and Detroit , Delta will operate 21 weekly departures to China's capital, Beijing
* Eaton and cummins Inc announce joint venture for automated transmissions for heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles