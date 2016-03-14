UPDATE 2-U.S. trucking companies Swift and Knight to merge
April 10 Trucking and logistics companies Swift Transportation Co and Knight Transportation Inc are merging in a stock-swap deal, combining two of the biggest U.S. trucking operators.
March 14 Piedmont Natural Gas Company Inc:
* Piedmont Natural Gas receives Tennessee regulatory authority approval for a change in control upon acquisition by Duke Energy
* Receives Tennessee regulatory authority approval for a change in control upon acquisition by Duke Energy
* Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation announce all stock transaction with a combined enterprise value of $6 billion