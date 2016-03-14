BRIEF-UGI says Kirk Oliver will leave UGI in early 2018
* Is commencing a search for Oliver's successor
March 14 China New Borun :
* Announces fourth quarter and full Year 2015 unaudited financial results
* Q4 revenue rose 14.6 percent to RMB 699.1 million
* Sees Q1 2016 revenue down about 5.4 to 10.7 percent
* Qtrly ADS earnings per share $0.32
* First Financial Northwest Bank to purchase four bank branches and to open two additional branches