BRIEF-The9 announces potential private placements
* The9 Ltd - entered term sheet for issuance and sale of a total of 25 million shares, with par value us$0.01 for of us$30 million, or US$1.2 per share
March 15 Momo Inc
* Q4 revenue rose 113 percent to $39.5 million
* Momo Inc says monthly active users were 69.8 million in December 2015, compared to 69.3 million in December 2014
* Momo announces unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2015
* Momo Inc says qtrly diluted net income per American Depositary Share was $0.03
* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Syros announces FDA acceptance of IND to advance SY-1365, its first-in-class selective CDK7 inhibitor, into phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors