March 15 Momo Inc

* Q4 revenue rose 113 percent to $39.5 million

* Momo Inc says monthly active users were 69.8 million in December 2015, compared to 69.3 million in December 2014

* Momo announces unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2015

* Momo Inc says qtrly diluted net income per American Depositary Share was $0.03

* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS $0.06