March 15 Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc:

* Orexigen announces strategic acquisition of all U.S. rights to Contrave, the market leading branded anti-obesity prescription medicine

* Entered into an agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to acquire United States rights to Contrave

* Upon completion of deal, including agreed upon transition period, will own all rights to Contrave in nearly all global territories