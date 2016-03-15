Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc:
* Orexigen announces strategic acquisition of all U.S. rights to Contrave, the market leading branded anti-obesity prescription medicine
* Entered into an agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to acquire United States rights to Contrave
* Upon completion of deal, including agreed upon transition period, will own all rights to Contrave in nearly all global territories
April 10 German drugmaker Stada said it has decided to support an offer from Bain Capital and Cinven for 66 euros per share, valuing the company at about 5.32 billion euros.