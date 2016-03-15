March 15 JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd :

* JA solar announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015 results

* full year 2016 shipments are expected to be in range of 5.2 gw to 5.5 gw

* Q4 revenue rmb 4.6 billion

* Qtrly earnings per diluted ads $0.52

* for q1 of 2016, company expects total cell and module shipments to be in range of 1,000 to 1,100 mw

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads $0.49

* expects to further expand its manufacturing capacity to 2.0 gw for wafers, 5.5 gw for cells, and 5.5 gw for modules by end of 2016

* Qtrly net revenue $709.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)