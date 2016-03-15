March 15 Orbite Technologies Inc

* Provides update on HPA plant costs, completion and commissioning

* Exploring financing alternatives, such as leveraging its $5.6 million of 2016 investment tax credits as security for a non-dilutive bridge loan

* Orbite Technologies says capital costs initially projected must be increased by about $9.9 million

* Will push back start of commercial production into Q2 of 2016 instead of Q1 as previously contemplated

* Revised total external capital cost budget of project is now $56.2 million up from $46.3 million previously contemplated