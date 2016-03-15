BRIEF-Alaska Air March load factor decreased 0.2 points to 85.4 pct
* Alaska Air Group Inc says March passenger load factor 85.4% versus 85.6%
March 15 Orbite Technologies Inc
* May postpone certain activities, which will push back start of commercial production into Q2 of 2016
* Provides update on HPA plant costs, completion and commissioning
* Orbite Technologies says co's current financial resources are insufficient to cover such additional construction costs
* Exploring financing alternatives, such as leveraging its $5.6 million of 2016 investment tax credits as security for a non-dilutive bridge loan
* Orbite Technologies says capital costs initially projected must be increased by about $9.9 million
* Will push back start of commercial production into Q2 of 2016 instead of Q1 as previously contemplated
* Current financial resources insufficient to cover additional construction costs; currently exploring financing alternatives
* Revised total external capital cost budget of project is now $56.2 million up from $46.3 million previously contemplated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals announces Bayer terminates its option to license vantictumab or ipafricept