BRIEF-The9 announces potential private placements
* The9 Ltd - entered term sheet for issuance and sale of a total of 25 million shares, with par value us$0.01 for of us$30 million, or US$1.2 per share
March 15 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp
* For three months ended december 31, 2015, company generated net revenues of $6.8 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.31
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. reports financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2015
* Q4 revenue $6.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The9 Ltd - entered term sheet for issuance and sale of a total of 25 million shares, with par value us$0.01 for of us$30 million, or US$1.2 per share
* Syros announces FDA acceptance of IND to advance SY-1365, its first-in-class selective CDK7 inhibitor, into phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors