March 15 Veritiv Corp

* Veritiv announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results

* Q4 net sales were $2.2 billion, a decrease of 7.5% from prior year

* Q4 earnings per share $1.67

* Veritiv corp sees 2016 adjusted ebitda to be in range of $185 to $195 million

* Veritiv corp says 2016 adjusted ebitda outlook reflects pacing of next phase of synergy capture and economic softness expected to continue throughout year

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $2.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S