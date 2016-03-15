BRIEF-Alaska Air March load factor decreased 0.2 points to 85.4 pct
* Alaska Air Group Inc says March passenger load factor 85.4% versus 85.6%
March 15 Veritiv Corp
* Veritiv announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results
* Q4 net sales were $2.2 billion, a decrease of 7.5% from prior year
* Q4 earnings per share $1.67
* Veritiv corp sees 2016 adjusted ebitda to be in range of $185 to $195 million
* Veritiv corp says 2016 adjusted ebitda outlook reflects pacing of next phase of synergy capture and economic softness expected to continue throughout year
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $2.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals announces Bayer terminates its option to license vantictumab or ipafricept