BRIEF-The9 announces potential private placements
* The9 Ltd - entered term sheet for issuance and sale of a total of 25 million shares, with par value us$0.01 for of us$30 million, or US$1.2 per share
March 15 Frequency Electronics Inc
* Frequency electronics, inc. Announces third quarter fiscal year 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $13.5 million versus $18.4 million
* Backlog at january 31, 2016 was $22 million and comparable to backlog at end of q2
* Q3 earnings per share $0.03
* Syros announces FDA acceptance of IND to advance SY-1365, its first-in-class selective CDK7 inhibitor, into phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors