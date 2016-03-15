BRIEF-Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 mln senior unsecured notes
* Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes
March 15 Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc :
* Board of directors unanimously approved a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1-for-8
* 1-for-8 reverse stock split
* Anticipated trading on split adjusted basis on Nasdaq commencing at open of stock market on March 16 , 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announced that 50 additional salon locations are rebranding to salon by InStyle this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: