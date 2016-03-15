Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
March 15 Western Digital Corp:
* Western digital shareholders approve issuance of common stock in connection with acquisition of Sandisk
* More than 90 percent of votes cast were in favor of approving issuance of Western Digital Corporation common stock
* Separately, Sandisk shareholders have voted to approve merger with Western Digital
* Continues to expect transaction to close during second calendar quarter of 2016
* Transaction remains subject to some customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
* eBay and Flipkart sign exclusive agreement to jointly address the eCommerce market opportunity in India