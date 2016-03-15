March 15 Western Digital Corp:

* Western digital shareholders approve issuance of common stock in connection with acquisition of Sandisk

* More than 90 percent of votes cast were in favor of approving issuance of Western Digital Corporation common stock

* Separately, Sandisk shareholders have voted to approve merger with Western Digital

* Continues to expect transaction to close during second calendar quarter of 2016

* Transaction remains subject to some customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval in China