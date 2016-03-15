March 15 Sandisk Corp :

* Sandisk stockholders approve merger with Western Digital Corporation

* 98% of votes cast in favor of merger

* Continues to expect company's merger with Western Digital to close in second calendar quarter of 2016

* Stockholders also approved proposal related to meeting adjournment and proposal related to advisory vote on executive compensation