Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
March 15 Sandisk Corp :
* Sandisk stockholders approve merger with Western Digital Corporation
* 98% of votes cast in favor of merger
* Continues to expect company's merger with Western Digital to close in second calendar quarter of 2016
* Stockholders also approved proposal related to meeting adjournment and proposal related to advisory vote on executive compensation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [SNDK.O WDC.O]
* eBay and Flipkart sign exclusive agreement to jointly address the eCommerce market opportunity in India