March 15 Impact Silver Corp

* Impact Silver announces fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2015 financial and production results

* Q4 revenue C$3.9 million versus C$3.1 million

* Silver production was 233,740 ounces for Q4 of 2015, up 9%

* Qtrly loss per share $0.00

* Silver sales were 241,386 ounces in q4 of 2015, a 9% increase