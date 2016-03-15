GLOBAL-MARKETS-Geopolitics from France to Korea keep investors cautious
* Oil up 1 pct as Syria, Libya oilfield shutdown support prices
March 15 Impact Silver Corp
* Impact Silver announces fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2015 financial and production results
* Q4 revenue C$3.9 million versus C$3.1 million
* Silver production was 233,740 ounces for Q4 of 2015, up 9%
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00
* Silver sales were 241,386 ounces in q4 of 2015, a 9% increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil up 1 pct as Syria, Libya oilfield shutdown support prices
* WellCare Health Plans Inc - CEO Kenneth A. Burdick's 2016 total compensation was $9.3 million versus $7.8 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nTOvdu) Further company coverage: