BRIEF-Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 mln senior unsecured notes
March 15 Towerstream Corp
* Towerstream reports 2015 financial results and corporate update
* Hetnets tower corporation has closed its operations effective immediately
* "our immediate focus is to reduce cash burn, and to ignite on-net sales model"
* Cash burn for q2 2016 expected to be under $2.9 million
* Says announced that 50 additional salon locations are rebranding to salon by InStyle this year