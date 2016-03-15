BRIEF-Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 mln senior unsecured notes
* Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes
March 15 Kindred Biosciences Inc
* In target animal safety study, Zimeta, was well tolerated with no clinically-significant changes when compared to control horses
* Kindred Biosciences submits final major new animal drug application technical section for safety for Zimeta to FDA Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes
* Says announced that 50 additional salon locations are rebranding to salon by InStyle this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: