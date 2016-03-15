BRIEF-WesternZagros announces 42 pct production increase at Sarqala-1
* WesternZagros announces 42% production increase at Sarqala-1, further increases anticipated
March 15 Caladrius Biosciences Inc
* Q4 revenue rose 43 percent to $7.6 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.59
* For 2016, Caladrius affirms expectations for total revenues to exceed $30 million
* Caladrius biosciences announces 2015 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Sees FY 2016 revenue more than $30 million
* Estimates it will incur restructuring charges of about $1.0 million in connection with one-time employee termination costs in q1 of 2016
* Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan