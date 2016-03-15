March 15 Vectrus :

* Q4 earnings per share $0.55

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect to see 2016 diluted earnings per share in range of $1.94 to $2.31

* Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2015 results; issues 2016 guidance

* Q4 revenue $311.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $303.3 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion

* Full year operating margin is expected to be in range of 3.60 percent to 3.90 percent