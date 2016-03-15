BRIEF-WesternZagros announces 42 pct production increase at Sarqala-1
* WesternZagros announces 42% production increase at Sarqala-1, further increases anticipated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 15 Seaspine :
* Announces Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2015 financial results
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $136 million to $140 million
* Q4 revenue fell 1 percent to $34.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 2 to 5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WesternZagros announces 42% production increase at Sarqala-1, further increases anticipated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan