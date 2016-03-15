BRIEF-Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 mln senior unsecured notes
* Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes
March 15 Xcel Brands Inc :
* Xcel brands announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results
* Q4 revenue rose 31 percent to $7.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.04
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes
* Says announced that 50 additional salon locations are rebranding to salon by InStyle this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: