BRIEF-WesternZagros announces 42 pct production increase at Sarqala-1
* WesternZagros announces 42% production increase at Sarqala-1, further increases anticipated
March 15 Everi Holdings Inc :
* Everi reports 2015 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 loss per share $1.31 from continuing operations
* Continue to expect to achieve $30 million in run rate synergies by end of 2016
* Does not expect adjusted EBITDA growth in 2016
* Q4 cash earnings per share $0.10
* Q4 revenue $204.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $196.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan