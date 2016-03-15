March 15 Everi Holdings Inc :

* Everi reports 2015 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 loss per share $1.31 from continuing operations

* Continue to expect to achieve $30 million in run rate synergies by end of 2016

* Does not expect adjusted EBITDA growth in 2016

* Q4 cash earnings per share $0.10

* Q4 revenue $204.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $196.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S