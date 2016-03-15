March 15 Lifeway Foods Inc :

* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2015

* Q4 earnings per share $0.02

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $29.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales fell 2 percent to $29.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: